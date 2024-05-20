Captains rally in ninth, win, 13-9, in 10 innings over Lugnuts

May 19—The Captains scored two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, then plated four in the 10th to surge past Lansing, 13-9, on May 19.

In the ninth inning, Alex Mooney hit a sacrifice fly and C.J. Kayfus hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice to tie the game at 9-9.

In the 10th, Maick Collado hit a two-run single, Jonah Advincula brought in a run with a sacrifice bunt and Nate Furman singled in a run.

Furman, the Captains' lead-off hitter, was 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and two walks. Mooney had three hits, two runs scored, an RBI and three walks. Cooper Ingle had three hits and four RBI.

The Lugnuts won four of the six games in the series and outscored the Captains by a combined 47-40. After a day off, Lake County returns home for six games against West Michigan.