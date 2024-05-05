Captains pummel TinCaps, 10-1

May 4—The Captains opened a double-digit lead by the second inning and rolled to a 10-1 win over the visiting TinCaps on May 4.

Zac Fascia doubled, walked and had four RBI for Lake County (15-11), and Guy Lipscomb went 4-for-4 with a double, run, walk and a pair of RBI. Alex Mooney contributed a double, two runs and an RBI, and Kevin Rivas walked twice and scored two runs.

Jake Miller (2-2) got the win, going five innings and scattered one run on five hits. He walked none and struck out six.

Zach Jacobs and Magnus Ellerts followed and were outstanding in relief, combining for four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

The Captains conclude their series with Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. May 4. After their customary Monday off, they will remain home to host Dayton for a weeklong series beginning May 7.