Captains pour it on to beat Cedar Rapids, 8-1

Jun. 2—A day after scoring 11 runs, the Captains' offense kept rounding the bases in an 8-1 victory over host Cedar Rapids on June 2.

The first-place Captains took four of the six games in the series to improve to 30-21.

First baseman C.J. Kayfus had two hits, including his 12th double of the season, two runs scored and an RBI. He has 37 runs driven in for the season. Center fielder Jonah Advincula added two hits and one run scored. Second baseman Alex Mooney scored two runs.

Lake County was aided by six Cedar Rapids errors.

Starter Trenton Denholm (6-1) went five innings, struck out four and walked zero. Reliever Jay Driver struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning for his 11th consecutive scoreless appearance.

After a day off, Lake County's two-week trip continues with six games at Beloit.

