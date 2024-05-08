Captains outslug Dragons, 9-5

May 7—Cooper Ingle went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI as part of a balanced attack for the Captains in a 9-5 win over the visiting Dragons on May 7.

Alex Mooney contributed three hits, including a double, along with a run, walk, steal and RBI, and Jonah Advincula went 1-for-3 with two walks, a steal, a run and an RBI.

C.J. Kayfus belted a two-run home run in the third.

Parker Messick (2-2) got the win, going five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits. He walked four and struck out four.

The Captains are 17-11 and second in the Midwest League's East Division. The teams continue their series at 11 a.m. May 8.