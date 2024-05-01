Captains outlast TinCaps, 1-0, in 10 innings

Apr. 30—Justin Boyd's single to right plated Jose Devers with the decisive run on a bizarre play in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Captains recorded a 1-0 walkoff victory over the visiting TinCaps on April 30.

Devers was caught in a rundown, but a throw to the catcher went awry off Devers' back, and Devers darted home with the winning run.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?

A 9-2-5-2-5, E-5 off of Devers's back for our first walk-off win of the year! pic.twitter.com/ZPP2Mr3Jo4

Austin Peterson took a hard-luck no-decision in a pitchers' duel clash. He went 7 2/3 shutout innings for Lake County, scattering two hits. He walked one and struck out seven and lowered his earned-run average to 2.51.

Magnus Ellerts followed with 1 2/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out a pair.

The win went to Alaska Abney (1-0), who worked the 10th and struck out one.

Devers doubled and had a steal for the Captains, and C.J. Kayfus tripled.

The teams continue their weeklong series at 12:05 p.m. May 1.