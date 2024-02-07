Captains new mascot Baseball Bug had same role with Indians in 1980

Feb. 6—The Baseball Bug is back as the newest mascot of the Lake County Captains, but fear not, fans of Skipper. Skipper isn't going anywhere.

The Baseball Bug is red and comfortably pudgy with a long red tongue. It has what must be red ears sticking out from under a blue baseball cap with a red 'C' and eyes on the cap. Miniature springy baseball antennae stick out from the cap.

Baseball Bug just looks happy in his Captains jersey. The Captains are the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

THIS JUST IN

The Lake County Captains mascot team is expanding ... pic.twitter.com/2AHFPTnLDl

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) February 6, 2024

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting mentorship program between The Baseball Bug, Skipper and Horatio," Captains general manager Jen Yorko said in a statement. "After a 42-year hiatus, The Baseball Bug made his return to Lake County last season during Midge Night, where he was greeted by baseball fans from all over Cleveland. We believe he is the proper fit to steer Skipper and Horatio in the right direction."

Yes, not only is Skipper sticking around, but so is Horatio. Horatio is the bird-like mascot introduced to Captains fans last year. Skipper is pink and cuddly. As George Washington might have said during the Revolutionary War had anyone asked, an organization can never have too many mascots.

"(Horatio) is the wisecracking mascot of the Lake County Captains," Captains owner Alan Miller said Feb. 6 in an email response to questions about the gaggle of mascots. "This cormorant learned a lot about baseball while in his egg and his new pal Skipper schooled him on the rest! A voracious learner, this sly seabird is hep on everything Captains and pop culture, old and new!"

Fans of the Cleveland Indians would have to be at last 50 years or older and have sharp memories to recall The Baseball Bug 1.0. He debuted as the Indians mascot in 1980 when the Tribe played at Cleveland Stadium. He was also the mascot for 1981, never to be seen again until now.

An excerpt from "Indians Journal: Year by Year & Day by Day with the Cleveland Indians Since 1901," had this to say about the Baseball Bug from 44 years ago:

"The Indians foisted one of the worst mascots in baseball history on Municipal Stadium patrons in 1980. Looking to follow the success of the San Diego Chicken and the Phillie Phanatic, the Indians introduced an insect of indiscriminate origin called "The Baseball Bug."

"The costume consisted of a red globe-shaped body, with a blue vest and antennae of springs with baseballs on the ends. Fans understandably failed to embrace the idea, and "The Baseball Bug" was sidelined after the 1981 season."

Miller is not fazed by the panning of the original Baseball Bug, and he said there are no copyright infringements to worry about. He wrote the idea to revive The Baseball Bug "was a collaborative effort" and that Captains' designer Kevin McLaughlin remembered the original.

"He was clearly ahead of his time," Miller wrote in the email. "Kids love bugs. The bug signed a contract, which we think is probably legal in Ohio."

The Captains open the regular season on Friday, April 5 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake in a 6:35 p.m. game with the Western Michigan Whitecaps. They play the Whitecaps at home again at 6:35 p.m. April 6 and 1 p.m. April 7.