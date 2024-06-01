Captains lose at Cedar Rapids, 7-4

May 31—Visiting Lake County had a 4-3 lead after five innings but Cedar Rapids rallied with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 7-4 victory May 31.

The Captains fell to 28-21 on the season, and Cedar Rapids improved to 30-18 — the second-best record in the Midwest League. Lake County is a game ahead of Great Lakes in the Midwest League's East Division.

Angel Karate had a two-run single in the fifth for the Captains for the big hit of the inning. Alex Mooney and Cooper Ingle also had a RBI singles in Lake County's four-run fifth.

Cedar Rapids used the long ball for its comeback victory. Missile Urbina (2 for 3, three runs, two RBI) connected for a two-run shot in the sixth and a 5-4 lead.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Ricardo Olivar (3 for 4, two runs, three RBI) added another two-run home for a three-run cushion.

Zach Jacobs took the loss for Lake County and fell to 3-1 on the season. He pitched three innings and struck out five. Matt Wilkinson started the game, and went five innings, allowed two earned runs and struck out eight.

Gabriel Yanez got the win in relief for Cedar Rapids. Jacob Wosinski earned the save.

The teams continue their series June 1 at Cedar Rapids. First pitch is 7:35 p.m.