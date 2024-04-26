Captains hang on to prevail at Fort Wayne, 7-6

Apr. 12—Alex Mooney went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and the Captains hung on for a 7-6 win April 12 over the TinCaps in Fort Wayne.

Guy Lipscomb contributed a triple, walk, run and two RBI for Lake County (4-1), and Cooper Ingle had a single, run and a pair of RBI.

Jake Miller (1-0) earned the win in relief, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Magnus Ellerts worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

The teams will continue their series with a doubleheader April 13, making up their game postponed April 10. First pitch for Game 1 is 1:05 p.m.