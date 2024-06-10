Captains finish two-week trip with victory over Beloit

Jun. 9—The Captains defeated host Beloit, 3-2, on June 9 to take four of the six games in the series.

Angel Genao hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, his first homer in High-A.

Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI double in the fifth inning. Jose Devers and Lipscomb each hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning, and Jake Fox hit an RBI double in the ninth for an insurance run.

Lipscomb and Fox each have eight doubles this season. Fox has 25 RBI, with Lipscomb checking in with 20.

Trenton Denholm went five innings to get the win and improve to 7-1. Denholm gave up two runs, struck out six and walked three. Zach Jacobs and Allan Hernandez each pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

After Classic Auto Group Park hosted the Division III College World Series and the David Njoku celebrity softball game while the Captains were out of town, they will return home looking to add to their lead in the Midwest League East against Fort Wayne beginning June 11.

Let's start this game RIGHT GENAO ??

Angel Genao takes the first pitch of today's game DEEP to give us an early 1-0 lead

His first HR as a Captain ?? pic.twitter.com/vxuRoz7Uyg

— Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) June 9, 2024