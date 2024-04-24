Captains fall at West Michigan, 6-2
Apr. 23—Cooper Ingle went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, but the Captains went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left a whopping 12 runners on base in a 5-2 setback April 23 at West Michigan.
Jonah Advincula contributed a pair of singles and a steal for Lake County (6-9), and Nate Furman walked twice and singled. Alex Mooney had a single, walk, run and steal.
Josh Wolf was solid in relief, allowing one unearned run in two innings of work.
The game was delayed 1 hour, 38 minutes by rain.
The teams continue their weeklong series at LMCU Ballpark on April 24 at 12:05 p.m.