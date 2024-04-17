Captains fall in hit-fest with Lansing, 5-4

Apr. 16—Lake County and Lansing opened their series at Classic Park with hits coming from anywhere and everywhere. The two combined for 18 hits, and four of the Lugnuts' runs came off three home runs.

The game was tied at 4-4 going to the top of the ninth after both had two runs scored in the eighth. A bases-loaded single by Lansing was the difference maker as the Captains went three up, three down for the 5-4 defeat.

Lake County (4-5) started the contest with Cooper Ingle recording a double in the bottom of the first, but the Captains were unable to turn it into a run.

In the bottom of the second, Jorge Burgos drew a leadoff walk and then Alex Mooney hit a single to left to get two on. Johnny Tincher then sent a ground ball to third that ramped off Lansing's third baseman's glove and into the shallow outfield.

That allowed Burgos to score from second and the Captains went up, 1-0.

That was all the run support Trenton Denholm had to work with and he was able to string together a strong performance in six innings. He struck out seven and gave up four hits.

The Captains' bats had chances to bolster the lead as they recorded hits in the first five innings but they were unable to turn those into runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Mooney hit a ground ball to third that was then overthrown to first base. As Mooney tried to turn it into extra bases, he was tagged on his way to third base and was out.

Lansing tied the game in the top of the fifth as Euribiel Angeles sent a home run to left center. The Lugnuts extended the lead in the top of the sixth as Jonny Butler went deep to right as the ball just left the park.

The Captains had opportunities to draw the game back even, but the Lansing fielders had strong performances to prevent that. A C.J. Kayfus line drive was caught by a diving Cameron Masterman in the bottom of the sixth and an Alex Mooney liner was snagged by Angeles to prevent damage.

Jonah Advincula hit a single to left that fell for a base hit and then stole second and Nate Furman tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh.

But again, Lansing had an answer as Jose Escorche had a single to lead off the eighth and then stole second off a wild pitch by Josh Wolf. Brayan Buelvas hit a home run to left that cleared the bleachers that gave the lead back to Lansing.

Lake County answered in the bottom half of the inning, as Jose Devers and Cooper Ingles singled to start the inning. Kayfus sent a double to right that scored the pair.

Danny Bautista Jr. led off the ninth for Lansing reaching on a dropped third strike and a single by Jose Mujica and a CJ Rodriguez walk loaded the bases for Colby Halter. He hit a ground ball that ricocheted off Magnus Ellerts' glove for the go-ahead run.

The Captains look to rebound in the second game of the series and have Jake Miller (1-0, 5.40 ERA) on the mound. Lansing counters with James Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

THE SCORE

Lugnuts 5, Captains 4