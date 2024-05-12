Captains get to eight games over .500 with 9-3 win over Dragons

May 11—Justin Boyd belted a three-run home run in the second, his first round-tripper of the season, to kickstart the Captains' 9-3 win over the visiting Dragons on May 11.

Zac Fascia contributed a two-run home run in the seventh, and Cooper Ingle contributed a 2-for-4 night with a double, a walk and two runs for Lake County.

Alex Mooney singled twice, had a pair of steals, pushing him to nine for the season, scored a run and had two RBI.

Austin Peterson improved to 5-1 on the year with seven solid innings, yielding three runs on four hits. He walked none and struck out five.

Zach Jacobs worked two shutout innings to close it out.

The Captains are now 20-12 and are tied with Great Lakes for first place in the Midwest League's East Division.

Lake County and Dayton conclude their series at 12:05 p.m. May 12.