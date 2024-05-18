Captains drop 8-4 decision to Lugnuts; Peterson gives up seven runs

May 17—Host Lansing used a six-run third inning to power past the Captains, 8-4, on May 17.

Lake County starter Austin Peterson had not given up more than three runs in an outing this season. But he gave up seven to the Lugnuts in 2 2/3 innings, and his ERA jumped to 3.65. He gave up 10 hits, struck out one and did not walk any.

Captains first baseman Nate Furman hit his fourth home run of the season. He has 18 RBI.

Guy Lipscomb had an RBI single, and Cooper Ingle and C.J. Kayfus both doubled.

The Lugnuts have won three of the first four games of the series, which continues May 18 at Lansing.