May 9—The Captains' game against Dayton scheduled for May 9 at Classic Auto Group Park was rained out.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Lake County will enter the contest at 18-11 and in second place in the Midwest League East.

After May 10, two games remain on the Captains' two-week homestand.