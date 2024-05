May 14—The Captains entered the bottom of the eighth inning at Lansing with a one-run lead.

They left Jackson Field without it.

Cameron Masterman's three-run home run off reliever Josh Wolf gave the Lugnuts an 8-5 walkoff win May 14.

Leadoff man Nate Furman went 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Alex Mooney and Justin Boyd each contributed a double and a run.

Lake County and Lansing will lock horns again at 11:05 a.m. May 15.