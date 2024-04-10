Captains dispatch TinCaps, 7-2, in Fort Wayne

Apr. 9—Jonah Advincula went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the seventh and three RBI to lead the Captains to a 7-2 win April 9 over the TinCaps in Fort Wayne.

Alex Mooney also contributed a two-run round-tripper in the sixth for Lake County (3-1), and Tyresse Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the third and a steal.

Trenton Denholm (1-0) got the win, tossing five innings of two-hit ball. He yielded one run, walked none and struck out four.

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. April 10.