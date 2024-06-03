Captains cap series at Cedar Rapids with 8-1 victory

Jun. 2—The Captains capped their week-long trip to Cedar Rapids on June 2 with a decisive 8-1 victory.

Lake County improved to 30-21 this season and leads the East Division of the Midwest League.

A four-run third inning by the Captains broke open the game in their favor — and they did so without an RBI hit.

Two errors on the same play by Cedar Rapids pitcher Miguelangel Boadas plated Nate Furman and Angel Zarate to make it 3-1.

An RBI groundout by Jake Fox scored Mooney for a 4-1 advantage. Jose Devers' RBI groundout scored C.J. Kayfus and it was 5-1.

Lake County continued that trend in the fourth and fifth innings when it scored runs without a hit. Angel Karate got an RBI on a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Kayfus scored again, this time on a wild pitch and it was 7-1.

Kayfus had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. He's batting .338 this season.

Trenton Denholm started for the Captains and improved to 6-1 on the season. He pitched five innings, allowed six hits, one earned run, walked none and struck out four. His ERA is 3.04 with an impressive WHIP of 0.94.

Because of the Division III College World Series at Classic Auto Group Park, Lake County will remain on the road starting June 4 at Beloit for a six-game series.