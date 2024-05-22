Captains call up Tugboat Wilkinson to bolster pitching staff

May 21—A Tugboat is pulling into dock with the Captains this weekend.

The Captains announced on May 21 that Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson has been promoted from Low-A Lynchburg to the High-A Captains.

A 6-foot-1, 270-pound left-hander, Wilkinson was 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA in eight starts with the Hillcats. He struck out 71 in 40 1/3 innings, including a dazzling 15-strikeout game on April 15 over six shutout innings.

A native of Vancouver, B.C., Wilkinson was named April's Minor League Player of the Month in the Carolina League after going 3-0 with a 0.35 ERA (and 0.66 WHIP) in his first five starts.

He was the Guardian's 10th-round pick — pick 308 overall — in the 2023 amateur draft out of Central Arizona Junior College.

He will make his first start with the Captains on Saturday, May 25, in a 6:35 p.m. start at Classic Park.

Wilkinson, 21, will be joining a Captains squad who went into its May 21 game against visiting West Michigan in first place in the Midwest League's East Division standings. But after an 11-7 loss to the Whitecaps, the Captains fell to 22-18 this season.

In a game that featured 18 runs, 19 hits, six errors and 383 pitches thrown — a game that took just under 3 1/2 hours to play — the Captains never led. West Michigan (21-19) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double off the bat of Roberto Campos and never looked back.

It was a 6-3 game in the fourth when Maick Collado doubled in Guy Lipscomb to cut the Whitecaps' lead to 6-3. But then Seth Stephenson hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to up the score to 9-3.

Lake County made one last-ditch effort to get back in it in the eighth when Jake Fox singled in C.J. Kayfus to cut the margin to 11-7, but that's as close as it got.

Kayfus led the Captains with four hits, upping his season average to .320. Cooper Ingle, Lipscomb and Fox also had two hits each for the Captains.

Juan Zapata (0-4) took the loss on the mound.

Nine-hole hitter Dom Johnson led the Whitecaps with a 5-for-5 night, while Campos had four hits and four RBI. Stephenson had three hits and drove in four as well.

The teams will meet again at 6:35 p.m. May 22, with Captains righty Trenton Denholm (3-1, 3.38) facing Whitecaps righty Carlos Marcano (1-3, 3.66).