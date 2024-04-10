Captaining West Ham in Europe 'a huge honour'

[Getty Images]

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma says he is "very proud" to be leading the side out as captain in Europe.

The 29-year-old took on the armband following the departure of previous captain Declan Rice in the summer.

Zouma has been a key player in helping the side reach the quarter finals of the competition for a second time where they take on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in Germany on Thursday.

Speaking in the pre-match news conference, he said: "It's a huge honour for me, especially leading the team in the Europa League. It's something I thought would never happen to me.

"To lead such a great group makes me very proud.

"I've been through a lot of ups and downs, like everyone. My team-mates and coaches throughout my career have helped me, and I think all of that has helped me get to where I am today."

Opponents Leverkusen are set to be crowned champions of the German top flight for the first time and Zouma believes this match "could be the toughest challenge yet" for the team.

He added: "They haven't lost for a long time, and we know how well they have played this season.

"But, we are still confident. We know the qualities we have and we showed that against Freiburg. It's two legs, and hopefully we can get a good result tomorrow."