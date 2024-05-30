Advertisement

Captaining Wales 'one of the biggest honours', says James

BBC

Midfielder Angharad James says captaining Wales against Ukraine in Llanelli on Friday is “one of the biggest honours”.

The 29-year-old will lead the team in the Uefa Women's Championship qualifier as head coach Rhian Wilkinson continues to rotate the captaincy whilst deciding on a full-time replacement for Sophie Ingle.

James led Wales in the 2-0 friendly defeat against the United States in July 2023, but is excited to have her family in attendance this time.