Captaining Wales 'one of the biggest honours', says James

Midfielder Angharad James says captaining Wales against Ukraine in Llanelli on Friday is “one of the biggest honours”.

The 29-year-old will lead the team in the Uefa Women's Championship qualifier as head coach Rhian Wilkinson continues to rotate the captaincy whilst deciding on a full-time replacement for Sophie Ingle.

James led Wales in the 2-0 friendly defeat against the United States in July 2023, but is excited to have her family in attendance this time.