Captain Shreve’s Lane wins Shreveport-area preseason fan’s choice girls basketball POY

Captain Shreve standout Jakyiah Lane topped 27 athletes from 27 Shreveport-Bossier City area basketball teams to win the 2023 Times Fan’s Choice Girls’ Player of the Year recognition.

Lane and her supporters amassed 32,028 votes (38.3%) of the 83,644 votes cast to garner the honor. Finishing a strong second was Cedar Creek’s Leah Sutherland, who brought in 21,798 votes (26.06%) in the online only voting.

Supporters of the schools and athletes visited shreveporttimes.com to vote from Sunday morning through Friday night.

Lane will be presented a sports backpack with a Raising Cane’s boxed lunch gift card courtesy of Raising Cane’s, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and The Times.

Captain's Shreve's Jakyiah Lane is the Shreveport Times Preseason Fan's Choice Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-6 Lane is the leading returning scorer for the Lady Gator basketball program. She earned All-District 1-5A honors for her contributions last season according to coach Keith Greene.

Also on the ballot were Ta’vionna Anderson, Southwood; Alexis Baker, Green Oaks; Skylar Branch, Haughton; Z’Riah Buggs, Homer; Chelsie Davis, Mansfield; Ava Errington, St. Mary’s; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Kyndal Graham, Huntington; Hallie Harmon, Glenbrook; Lanetta Hill, Logansport; Makaylin Jones, Evangel; ZaNiaya Kingsby, Haynesville; Chloe Larry, Parkway; Jaliyah McWain, Ruston; Hannah Mouton, Northwood; Brianna Newton, Plain Dealing; JaNasura Richardson, Florien; Avery Ryan, Benton; Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman; Ke'Zyriah "Zy" Sykes, Airline; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Tobiria Washington, Bossier; Keirstyn Williams, Many; Asjiah Wright, Lincoln Prep and Justice Young, Arcadia, Sr.

