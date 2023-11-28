Advertisement

Captain Shreve’s Lane wins Shreveport-area preseason fan’s choice girls basketball POY

Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
·1 min read

Captain Shreve standout Jakyiah Lane topped 27 athletes from 27 Shreveport-Bossier City area basketball teams to win the 2023 Times Fan’s Choice Girls’ Player of the Year recognition.

Lane and her supporters amassed 32,028 votes (38.3%) of the 83,644 votes cast to garner the honor. Finishing a strong second was Cedar Creek’s Leah Sutherland, who brought in 21,798 votes (26.06%) in the online only voting.

Supporters of the schools and athletes visited shreveporttimes.com to vote from Sunday morning through Friday night.

Lane will be presented a sports backpack with a Raising Cane’s boxed lunch gift card courtesy of Raising Cane’s, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and The Times.

SEE THESE: Mansfield’s O’Neal wins Shreveport-area preseason fan’s choice boys basketball POY

BOYS WINNER: Mansfield’s O’Neal wins Shreveport-area preseason fan’s choice boys basketball POY

Captain's Shreve's Jakyiah Lane is the Shreveport Times Preseason Fan's Choice Player of the Year.
Captain's Shreve's Jakyiah Lane is the Shreveport Times Preseason Fan's Choice Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-6 Lane is the leading returning scorer for the Lady Gator basketball program. She earned All-District 1-5A honors for her contributions last season according to coach Keith Greene.

Also on the ballot were Ta’vionna Anderson, Southwood; Alexis Baker, Green Oaks; Skylar Branch, Haughton; Z’Riah Buggs, Homer; Chelsie Davis, Mansfield; Ava Errington, St. Mary’s; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Kyndal Graham, Huntington; Hallie Harmon, Glenbrook; Lanetta Hill, Logansport; Makaylin Jones, Evangel; ZaNiaya Kingsby, Haynesville; Chloe Larry, Parkway; Jaliyah McWain, Ruston; Hannah Mouton, Northwood; Brianna Newton, Plain Dealing; JaNasura Richardson, Florien; Avery Ryan, Benton; Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman; Ke'Zyriah "Zy" Sykes, Airline; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Tobiria Washington, Bossier; Keirstyn Williams, Many; Asjiah Wright, Lincoln Prep and Justice Young, Arcadia, Sr.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Captain Shreve’s Lane wins Shreveport-area fan’s choice girls basketball POY