Captain Shreve’s Jeremy Wilburn explains how he has come full circle in 20 years

Moving across town from being the C.E. Byrd quarterback under Mike Suggs to being the football coach at rival Captain Shreve has been a seamless transition so far for Jeremy Wilburn, who had a lot of grass grow under his feet from then until now.

Wilburn, who finished at Byrd in 2003, was tabbed to take over the Gator football program Monday by the Shreve administration, which funneled through more than 20 candidates before settling on the energetic Wilburn, a current offensive coordinator under Steve Dennis at Huntington.

“I never thought this would happen when I was at Byrd, because as a student, you get the perspective that they’re the bad guys,” Wilburn said chuckling. “But 20 years later, life has come full circle for me for whatever reason.”

Wilburn helped Huntington coach Steve Dennis build the Raiders into one of the most prolific scoring teams in the area over the past four seasons.

“Jeremy has done an amazing job for us, and he will do an amazing job over there,” Dennis said. “He has earned this opportunity. We are sad to lose him but we’re happy for him. Jim Gatlin once told me that if you aren’t hiring people that other people want to hire, you’re not hiring the right people.”

Once an oil and gas guy working for industry leader Halliburton, Wilburn felt the tug to return to coaching when he ran into former Airline coach Bo Meeks at Superior Steakhouse in 2018. The pair have had a long relationship dating back to their start in coaching at Mangham High School.

“Our fathers go back probably 40-50 years together and Bo called me not long after I’d finished playing football to see if I was interested in coaching,” Wilburn said. “I went from playing to coaching in a span of about nine months. That was eye-opening.”

Wilburn coached under Meeks, currently the offensive coordinator at Mangham, and helped the 2019 Vikings to the district title and a quarterfinal playoff finish.

“Jeremy is a great hire and, I am so excited for him,” Meeks said. “He is an outstanding football coach and an even better man. He is organized, innovative and extremely intelligent. He is great at building relationships and his players will love him.”

Wilburn said he visited with the team and Shreve assistant coaches Monday and Tuesday coming away impressed both with the staff and the returning nucleus of athletes.

“With this team having won the district title, you know the staff was doing a lot right,” he said. “Those guys have the ‘it’ factor and we won’t to keep the continuity going.”

The Gators return four of their five offensive linemen and talented quarterback Brodie Savage, who was having a productive season prior to an injury. Also back is running back Jamarlon Otis, a Shreveport Times first team member, who is being courted by several D-I schools.

“We have a young group of defensive backs who are very talented and our defensive front is supposed to be better next year than this year,” Wilburn said. “So, we are returning a lot of veterans.”

The 2024 Shreve offense will be similar to the 2023 offense with the exception of having additional layers. The team ran few trick plays last fall, and the quarterbacks were rarely under center during that campaign.

“We will have trick plays and we will be under center some,” Wilburn promised. “It’ll be a pro-style offense molded into what I like to do based on the guys I’ve been privileged to coach under.”

