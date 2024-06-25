Captain Nacho leaves after 23 years at Real Madrid

Nacho won six European Cups and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid [Getty Images]

Captain Nacho has left Real Madrid after winning 26 trophies including six European Cups.

The Spain defender, 34, joined Madrid's youth academy aged 10 and made 364 appearances following his senior debut in 2012.

His final appearance was the 2-0 Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month that saw him become one of five players to win six European Cups with the club.

Nacho, who is with the Spain squad at Euro 2024, is expected to now join Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

"It has been months of reflection, indecision and doubts, but I come to tell you that I need to live one last and different experience with my family, and this is the perfect time," said Nacho, who has 26 international caps.

Nacho also won four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups and five Spanish Super Cups with his only senior club.

"Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone," said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.