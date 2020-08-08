Report: Free agent CB Captain Munnerlyn arrested at Miami airport on fugitive warrant

Captain Munnerlyn has played 10 seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Free agent cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was arrested at Miami International Airport on Friday, according to Fox Sports 640 South Florida’s Andy Slater.

Munnerlyn was reportedly facing a fugitive warrant in Las Vegas on allegations of writing bad checks.

SLATER SCOOP: Former Carolina Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn arrested at Miami International Airport.



He has a fugitive warrant in Las Vegas, accused of writing bad checks. pic.twitter.com/rZNWuXGM7I — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 8, 2020

Munnerlyn was last seen in camp with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, in which he was cut before the season began. His last action on an NFL field was with the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

A former seventh-round pick in 2009, Munnerlyn has played 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings. He played at least 14 games every season and accrued 529 tackles, 64 pass deflections and 12 interceptions. Per Spotrac, he accrued $25.4 million in his career.

