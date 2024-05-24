Captain Marriott to leave champions The New Saints

The New Saints captain Chris Marriott is leaving the Cymru Premier champions having won 26 trophies in 15 years with the club.

Marriott, 34, joined Saints in 2009 following his release from Wrexham.

The full-back made over 500 appearances for the club and is the most decorated player in Saints’ history.

“All good things come to an end. TNS have enabled me to live my dream of playing football every day for a living, which I will be forever grateful for," Marriott said.

“I have travelled to some amazing places and met some fantastic people in my 15 years at the club. I have enjoyed a lot more ups than downs and learnt valuable life lessons that will help me in the future."