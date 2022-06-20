Captain Klay Thompson boats across Bay to Warriors championship parade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call III
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Let the party begin.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors will celebrate their run to the 2022 NBA title with a championship parade. After defeating the Boston Celtics in six games, members of the Warriors will travel through the streets of San Francisco with the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time since moving from Oakland.

Before the parade could even begin, Klay Thompson kicked off the festivities in signature fashion. The now four-time NBA champion broke out his captain’s hat and boated across the Bay to get to the parade. While piloting his boat, Thompson entertained fans by going live on Instagram.

Via @AlbEEsure15 on Twitter:

While on his boat, Thompson’s new championship hat flew away in the Bay Area wind.

Via @TheHoopCentral on Twitter:

For everything else you need to know about the parade, click here.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

List

Warriors Championship Parade: How to watch, location, route, schedule, time

Recommended Stories