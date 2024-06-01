Captain Clark could've quit Celtic before historic title win

Celtic's first ever league title is made "even more special" by the journey the club has been on says captain Kelly Clark.

The defender joined the Glasgow club back in January 2013 and has seen the side progress from part-time, to full-time, to Scottish Cup winners and now to league winners.

"Throughout my time I've had the opportunity to leave and potentially walk into a changing room where I'd be guaranteed a league winners medal at the end of it," Clark told the official Celtic FC podcast.

"I don't know what it's been about the club but I've never had it in me to do that.

"I've always wanted to play for Celtic, even when things weren't great. 10 years ago when I signed things weren't brilliant but the difference between then and now is unimaginable.

"No matter what offer came in, no matter what the situation was here, there's just something about the place. The way of life, the obsession all the fans have, I never wanted to leave.

"I didn't have it in me, I don't have it in me. I feel like I'm as obsessed as everyone who comes in here on Saturday.

"The journey that we've been on to get to this, to win the league, to have won everything we could've won in Scotland, to play in the Champions League, it just fills me with pride.

"I don't think people really understand how difficult it was when we first came here. To think back to what I signed for and to compare it to what we did on Sunday, I'm so delighted for everybody that's been a part of the journey. It just makes it even more special."