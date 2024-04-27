Who are they? Capsules of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys made eight selections in the 2024 draft. Who did they take?

Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones, Head Coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones take a photo with their first round pick Tyler Guyton during his introductory press conference at The Star in Frisco on Friday, April 26, 2024.

School: Oklahoma

Round: 1, Pick 29

Height: 6-7; Weight: 328

Hometown: Manor, Texas

What you should know about him: Guyton started his collegiate career in Fort Worth playing with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2020-21 before transferring to Oklahoma. A former tight end, he’s played just 14 starts at tackle in college.

How he fits on Cowboys: The Cowboys lost longtime All-Pro Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency and. Guyton could replace Smith at tackle, possibly allowing All-Pro Tyler Smith to stay at guard instead of moving to tackle.

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

School: Western Michigan

Round: 2, Pick 56

Height: 6-3 Weight: 275

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.

What you should know about him: Kneeland tested well in the NFL Combine, perhaps gaining Jerry Jones’ attention in Indianapolis. He started 38 games over five seasons at Western Michigan with 149 tackles, including 28 for losses. He also had 13 sacks.

How he fits on Cowboys: A bit of a surprise pick as the Cowboys already have a strong edge rusher in Micah Parsons and also have DeMarcus Lawrence. With Lawrence aging and Parsons in a contract battle, maybe it’s an insurance pick for the future. Either way, it was a tad surprising the Cowboys didn’t attempt to fill one of their known holes on the roster.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (OL07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

School: Kansas State

Round: 3, Pick 73

Height: 6-3 Weight: 322

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

What you should know about him: Beebe won numerous Big 12 and national honors, from first-team all-conference to consensus All-American. He was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and a Lombardi Award semifinalist. Played 51 games with 48 starts for the Wildcats.

How he fits on Cowboys: The second offensive lineman picked in two days, Beebe could be a starter or a top reserve on an offensive line that was depleted with free agent defections.

School: Notre Dame

Round: 3, Pick 87

Height: 6-2,Weight: 234

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

What you should know about him: Liufau was a five-year player at Notre Dame, where he started 22 games over his senior and graduate seasons. He missed his junior season because of an injury. Highly recruited from Hawaii, he went to the same high school (Punahou High School) as Manti Te’o

How he fits on Cowboys: Helps strengthen the linebacker corps which lost Leighton Vander Esch who retired after last season because of health issues. With a healthy DeMarvion Overshown and the signing of Eric Kendrick, Liufau may not be a starter in 2024, but he should see a lot of action as a much needed run stopper.

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (DB04) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

School: Wake Forest

Round:5, pick 174

Height: 6-0, Weight: 195

Hometown: Waldorf, Maryland

What you should know about him: Carson is a big fan of NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Pat Surtain II considering them two of the best in the league and considers himself an unfinished product still looking to improve and reach his potential.

How he fits on Cowboys: The Cowboys have a need at cornerback as they have yet to resign Stephon Gilmore who started last year and is currently a free agent and Carson provides the team with more depth in the defensive backfield.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (WO07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RYAN FLOURNOY

School: Southeast Missouri State

Round: 6, pick 216

Height: 6-2 ; Weight: 205

Hometown: Homewood-Flossmoor, Illinois

What you should know about him: Flournoy decided he was going to be in the NFL at the age of five and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and won MVP at a camp hosted by then-Bears running back Matt Forte and won a signed football.

How he fits on Cowboys: Dallas lost receiver Michael Gallup to free agency, and struggled to find a consistent third receiver to compliment CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

NATHAN THOMAS

School: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Round: 7, pick 233

Height:6-5 Weight: 334

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

What you should know about him: Thomas is friends with O’Cyrus Torrence, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who he has leaned on for advice as he prepared for the NFL Draft.

How he fits on Cowboys: The Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith last season to help shore up their defensive line but the rookie struggled and sparsely saw the field and in the offseason top defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins left in free agency to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas could be a useful run-stuffer for the Cowboys.

Justin Rogers, seventh round

JUSTIN ROGERS





School: Auburn

Round:7, pick 244

Height: 6-3; Weight: 346

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

What you should know about him: Rogers was ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan by 247 Sports during his high school career and began his college career at Kentucky before finishing at Auburn.

How he fits on Cowboys: Another big defensive tackle that should help Dallas improve their run game and make their linebackers’ jobs easier by eating up blocks.