A capsule look at the Red Sox-Astros playoff series

A look at the best-of-five American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros:

---

Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Thursday, at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB); Game 2, Friday, at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1 or MLB); Game 3, Sunday, at Boston, TBA (FS1 or MLB); x-Game 4, Monday, Oct. 9, at Boston, TBA (FS1 or MLB); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Houston, TBA (FS1 or MLB).

x-if necessary.

---

Season Series: Astros won 4-3.

---

Projected Lineups:

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (.293, 7 HRs, 62 RBIs), LF Andrew Benintendi (.271, 20, 90, 20 SBs), RF Mookie Betts (.264, 24, 102, 26 SBs), DH Hanley Ramirez (.242, 23, 62), 1B Mitch Moreland (.246, 22, 79), SS Xander Bogaerts (.273, 10, 62, 32 doubles), CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (.245, 17, 63), 3B Rafael Devers (.284, 10, 30 in 58 games), C Christian Vazquez (.290, 5, 32).

Astros: CF George Springer (.283, 34, 85), RF Josh Reddick (.314, 13, 82, 34 doubles), 2B Jose Altuve (.346, 24, 81, 39 doubles, 32 SBs; 204 hits to lead AL for 4th straight year, won 2nd consecutive batting title and 3rd overall), SS Carlos Correa (.315, 24, 84, 25 doubles), LF Marwin Gonzalez (.303, 23, 90, 34 doubles), 3B Alex Bregman (.284, 19, 71, 39 doubles), DH Evan Gattis (.263, 12, 55) or Carlos Beltran (.231, 14, 51), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.299, 18, 75, 43 doubles), C Brian McCann (.241, 18, 62).

---

Starting Pitchers:

Red Sox: LH Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90 ERA, led AL with 308 Ks and 214 1/3 IP), LH Drew Pomeranz (17-6, 3.32), RH Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65), LH Eduardo Rodriguez (6-7, 4.19) or RH Doug Fister (5-9, 4.88).

Astros: RH Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 for Detroit and Houston; 5-0, 1.06 in 5 starts with Astros), LH Dallas Keuchel (14-5, 2.90), RH Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00, career-high wins), RH Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62).

---

Relievers:

Red Sox: RH Craig Kimbrel (5-0, 1.43, 35/39 saves), RH Addison Reed (2-3, 2.84, 19/21 saves with Mets and Red Sox), LH David Price (6-3, 3.38 in 16 games, 11 starts), RH Brandon Workman (1-1, 3.18), RH Matt Barnes (7-3, 3.88), RH Heath Hembree (2-3, 3.63), RH Joe Kelly (4-1, 2.79).

Astros: RH Ken Giles (1-3, 2.30, 34/38 saves), RH Chris Devenski (8-5, 2.68), RH Joe Musgrove (7-8, 4.77), RH Will Harris (3-2, 2.98), LH Francisco Liriano (6-7, 5.66 with Blue Jays and Astros), RH Luke Gregerson (2-3, 4.57), RH Lance McCullers (7-4, 4.25 in 22 starts).

---

Matchups:

These teams meet in postseason for first time after ending regular season with four-game series at Fenway Park. Astros took three of four. ... Series features highest-scoring team in AL, with Houston piling up 896 runs. Red Sox ranked sixth with 785. ... Red Sox skipper John Farrell led Boston to 2013 World Series championship in first year as manager of team. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch is in postseason for second time after leading Astros to 2015 playoffs in first year with team. They lost to Kansas City in ALDS that season in first playoff appearance since reaching 2005 World Series. ... Sale will make playoff debut in Game 1. The left-hander became first pitcher in AL to reach 300 strikeouts since Pedro Martinez 1999. ... Houston has a pair of aces after picking up Verlander on Aug. 31 to go with Keuchel. Verlander, the 2011 AL MVP, has been at his dominating best since the trade and will start Game 1, with Keuchel going in Game 2. ... Price returned after two months on the disabled list and worked out of the bullpen in his last five appearances of season. Pitching the former ace in relief could be a boost to Red Sox in postseason. ... Reddick, who played for Boston from 2009-11, missed the last week of the season with back injury but is expected to be healthy for playoffs. ... Springer and Barnes were college teammates at nearby Connecticut.

---

Big Picture:

Red Sox: Making 23rd playoff appearance. ... Have won World Series eight times. ... Won consecutive AL East titles for the first time after finishing last in the previous two seasons. ... Farrell became the first Red Sox manager to win three AL East titles, having also guided the team to the division crown in its World Series championship year of 2013. The Red Sox also finished first when winning it all in 2007 under Terry Francona. ... Won 93 games for second straight season but late run by Yankees kept Boston from clinching division title until second-to-last day of season. ... Red Sox moved into first place on Aug. 1 and never trailed again.

