Caps' Oshie wants NHL 'to take care of business' with Marchand

The Washington Capitals saw their agitator Tom Wilson suspended for 20 games by the NHL before their opening night rout of the Bruins on Wednesday.

After seeing another habitual NHL offender - the Bruins' Brad Marchand - fight the Caps' Lars Eller after he thought Eller celebrated his goal that put Washington up 7-0 was a little much, the Caps were hoping the NHL would take a long look at discipline for Marchand.

"[The NHL] set the standards, they want to get the dirty stuff out of the game," the Caps' T.J. Oshie told NBC Sports Washington. "Which I think at least Tom's play was on the ice and he was hitting the guy that had the puck milliseconds before. And then you see tonight the sucker punches that Lars took in. So they kind of set the standard. Marchand has a history, and we trust that they'll do what they're supposed to do and take care of business."

Marchand's long NHL suspension history includes a five-game suspension last season for an elbow he delivered to the Caps' Marcus Johansson.

"I understand why they were frustrated at Lars there," Oshie said, "But you go up to a guy and you ask him to fight and if he doesn't... It's a long season. We play them a lot of times. They could have handled that differently."

Marchand said he didn't appreciate Eller's exuberance in front of the Boston bench.

"His celebration was unnecessary," Marchand said. "He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know."

