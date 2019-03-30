Caps and Lightning meet one last time and it could get ugly originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

TAMPA - The Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for the third time in 15 days when they play tonight at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning won the previous two with the Capitals getting a point in overtime in a 5-4 loss at home on March 20. Tampa Bay has clinched everything possible, including the Atlantic Division, home ice throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Presidents' Trophy. The game is at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.

The Capitals clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, but still want to hold onto their slim three-point lead in the Metropolitan Division entering play on Saturday. Tampa Bay won 6-3 on March 16 – a close game that featured an extra empty-net goal that didn't sit well with Washington's players. The games have been tense, emotional and featured multiple fights. One of them cost defenseman Michal Kempny, who is likely out for the season with a lower-body injury. Here are some other reasons to watch:

Sickness

The Capitals are still struggling with an illness going through the locker room. This time it is forward Brett Connolly who is a game-time decision. In his place, watch how Andre Burakovsky does. He's moved up and down the lineup from the fourth to the second lines. Connolly scored in the 3-2 win against Carolina on Thursday.

50

The watch for 50 is still in full effect for Alex Ovechkin, who is sitting on 49 and missed a long shot against Carolina on an open net late in the game. Ovechkin would become the first player to ever lead the NHL in goals eight times. That would break a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull.

Braden Holtby starts

The Capitals stick with Holtby for the third time this month against the Lightning. Their lead in the Metro is still small enough that every game matters. If they win, expect backup Pheonix Copley to play against the Florida Panthers on Monday to conclude the road trip.

Fights

These games have an edge to them. Last game Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak has been itching to fight. Tom Wilson turned him down last game at Capital One Arena in a close game. Tonight, with the playoffs clinched and the Capitals still angry about the hit Cedric Paquette had on Kempny immediately before his injury, there could be legitimate fireworks. Look out for this.

