Caprock Classic championships: Carson Farnsley's gritty return boosts LCHS boys to title

WOLFFORTH — Carson Farnsley had an interesting week, to say the least.

A 6-foot-2 forward for the Lubbock Christian boys basketball team, he'd been out of action a few weeks after having his knee scoped. He wasn't cleared for action until Wednesday — a day before the 64th annual Caprock Classic began.

With the lapsed time between his time on the court, head coach Curt Softley didn't want to rush Farnsley back, so he staggered his playing time to keep him as fresh as possible.

In Friday's Double T Smiles bracket championship against third-ranked Class 2A Reagan County, Softley couldn't hold him back much longer.

Lubbock Christian's Carson Farnsley shoots a layup against Reagan County during the Double T Smiles bracket championship of the Caprock Classic, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

With the Eagles trailing 27-25, Farnsley went on a personal 8-0 that stretched to the early part of the fourth quarter. That was enough for LCHS to pull away for a 48-33 victory in the Tiger Pit.

"He's a gamer," Softley said. "He plays really hard and really tough. He brought a bunch of good grit to our team that we really needed. We're really grateful for him."

Farnsley, who earned all-tournament honors, tallied a game-high 17 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter that saw the Eagles outscore the Owls 19-6.

LCHS won each of its four tournament games by at least 15 points en route to the championship. Softley noted the significance of playing in front of their home crowd, getting to sleep in their own beds, and the competition they got to see this week.

"Prior to our district, this is really helpful," Softley said. "Our district's not fantastic, so we want to frontload our schedule to have lots of challenges. This is really good for us to have to face multiple defenses every single day."

Trinity Christian's Jett McCasland shoots a 3-pointer against Dallas Carter in the big-school boys bracket championship of the Caprock Classic on Dec. 30, 2023, at the Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

Dallas Carter pulls away from Trinity Christian

An entertaining third quarter saw seventh-ranked Class 4A Dallas Carter and Trinity Christian combine for 44 points in the eight-minute session.

That was the struggle for the Lions. At times, Trinity had the offense to hang with the Cowboys' firepower. Getting stops was another story in the 74-60 loss in the big-school bracket championship.

"We came out ready to fight in the third quarter," Trinity head coach Spencer Sutton said, "and I was really proud of the way they did it. Just offensively kept attacking and kept attacking, but, you know, we just couldn't get any stops. Credit to (Carter) for hitting a bunch of tough shots. They had great players make great plays. Ultimately that was the difference in the game is we just weren't able to get any stops down the stretch."

Jett McCasland drilled seven 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 21 points for Trinity. Brady Watson followed with 18 points and Jack Robinson 11.

The Trinity trio was outdone by bracket MVP Kole Williams (22 points), SMU signee Chance Puryear (17) and big man Daniel Thomas (14) who did the heavy lifting for the Cowboys.

"My big takeaway," Sutton said, "is we just got to kind of refocus on defense and keep being the toughest team on the court."

Floydada's Aiden Trevino looks to pass the ball against Texas Leadership Charter Academy during the Advanced Graphix bracket championship of the Caprock Classic, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

San Angelo TLCA out-muscles Floydada

It's hard enough going against a talented team from a bigger classification. It's even harder when your two best players are neutralized much of the way.

That was the case for the Floydada boys basketball team in the Advanced Graphix championship game. Ty Henderson battled foul trouble, while Braun Hobbs struggled to find his rhythm.

The Whirlwinds' leading scorers combined for 15 points and were outdone by the Eagles' Drew Sherill in the 72-46 loss. Sherrill had 23 points.

"We had a shot early," Floydada coach Karson Hembree said, "and then from there we kind of got stagnant offensively. Getting in foul trouble definitely hurt us with Henderson, but Hobbs will be fine. He got cold. Ice cold. Everybody did. It was a bad mixture of bad shooting and good shooting on their part."

Sergio Valdez (11 points) and Aiden Trevino (eight) tried to pick up the slack but couldn't keep pace with TLCA's A-Jay Romero (14) and Jaidden Villanueva (13) on top of Sherrill's performance.

Romero and Hobbs were named co-MVPs of the bracket.

"We came out and played some really good teams and were able to come away with some wins," Hembree said. "Now we're gonna get ready for district and be ready for even better teams and be able to prepare and make a run after that."

Lubbock Christian 48, Reagan County 33

Lubbock Christian 7 14 8 19 — 48

Reagan County 11 9 7 6 — 33

Lubbock Christian: Luke Lee 4, Welker Horn 4, Hays Hubik 3, Joseph Fernihough 9, Micah Strand 5, Carson Farnsley 17, Cade Larson 2, Matt Pascuzzi 4.

Reagan County: Nicholas Franklin 7, Raymond Saldibar 5, Kason Brown 6, AJ Avalos 10, Jarrett Brown 5.

Dallas Carter 74, Trinity Christian 60

Dallas Carter 21 17 23 13 — 74

Trinity Christian 14 14 21 11 — 60

Dallas Carter: Daniel Thomas 14, Amarion Hunter 7, Chance Puryear 17, Jordan Stevens 6, Adarrien Kaniki 2, Bryson Dennison 6, Kole Williams 22.

Trinity Christian: Jett McCasland 21, Brady Watson 18, Jack Robinson 11, Eli Reeves 2, Keller Partain 3, Jacke Nicholson 5.

San Angelo TLCA 72, Floydada 46

San Angelo TLCA 19 19 18 16 — 72

Floydada 13 9 15 9 — 46

San Angelo TLCA: Robert Garcia 5, Tony Valencia 2, A-Jay Romero 14, Preston Romero 6, Luis Casillas 7, Drew Sherrill 23, Jimmy Aguilar 2, Jaidden Villanueva 13.

Floydada: Ty Henderson 8, Braun Hobbs 7, Noel Corona 1, Manny Delafuente 3, Aiden Trevino 8, Logan Smith 1, Sergio Valadez 11, Hagen Hinsley 7.

