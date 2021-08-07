Capitol riot: Off-duty Seattle police officers fired over assault

The scene at the US Capitol on 6 January has been described as a "medieval battlefield"

Two off-duty police officers who stood by as President Donald Trump's backers stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC on 6 January have lost their jobs.

Alexander Everett and Caitlin Everett, a married couple from Seattle, were fired following the recommendations of an inquiry into the attack.

It says they trespassed onto restricted grounds and stood by in the immediate vicinity of an "active insurrection".

At least 535 rioters have been arrested since the attack that left five dead.

Prosecutors have so far secured only a few convictions into the attack aimed at disrupting the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in last year's presidential election.

The assault led to the political impeachment and acquittal of Republican Mr Trump, who was accused by lawmakers of inciting the riot - a claim the now former president has repeatedly denied.

The decision to sack the two police officers was taken on Friday by Seattle's interim police chief Adrian Diaz.

According to the investigation, the two police officers downplayed their actions in Washington DC.

Mr Diaz said such behaviour by law enforcement officers could not be tolerated.

The Everetts attended the pro-Trump rally that took place before the mob entered the Capitol. They say they were yards away and did not witness the assault.

Last month, several police officers who defended the US Capitol testified before a Congressional committee investigating the attack.

One officer, Aquilino Gonell, said he feared he would be crushed by the mob.

Another officer, Harry Dunn, who is black, said he was racially abused.