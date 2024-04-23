Capitol Connection: NIL laws could see an overhaul

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The landscape of college athletics changed drastically after Name, Image and Likeness Laws were passed.

Illinois passed it’s version of the NIL law in 2021. At the time, lawmakers touted the protections it included for athletes while also finally allowing them to profit off their likeness.

But now, nearly three years later, Rep. Kam Buckner believes the state’s NIL law needs a tune up.

His proposal, which passed out of the House last week, would allow Universities to be the middle man in deals between players and private businesses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.