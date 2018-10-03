Capitals Wilson gets 20 games for brutal hit: NHL

New York (AFP) - Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was hit with a 20-game suspension on Wednesday for a head shot on St. Louis Blues player Oskar Sundqvist, the NHL confirmed in a statement.

Wilson was thrown out of Sunday's pre-season game between the Stanley Cup holders and the Blues after a brutal hit on Sundqvist which left the Swede lying motionless on the ice.

It was the latest in a long line of sanctions for foul play levelled against Wilson, who was suspended three times last season alone.

"This is Wilson's fourth suspension in his last 105 games, an unprecedented frequency of suspensions in the history of the department of player safety," the NHL's department of player safety said.

Wilson's hit came in the second period of Sunday's game, where he tracked back and smashed into the unsuspecting Swede as he moved forward in attack.

Last season Wilson was sanctioned for a hit on Pittsburgh Penguins player Zach Aston-Reese, who was left nursing a concussion and a broken jaw.

He was also suspended for hits on Blues forward Robert Thomas and defenseman Sammy Blais.

An NHL player safety official said the length of Wilson's latest suspension reflected his status as a serial offender.

"This isn't outside our standards. This isn't us trying to get Tom Wilson. This is an illegal check to the head," the official told ESPN.

"There's no formula for someone that's been suspended this often. We've never had a player in the modern era that's been suspended this much, this frequently. Sixteen games ago, he hit another guy in the head."

The suspension comes as Washington open their new season later Wednesday against Boston.