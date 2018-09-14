Capitals vs. Bruins preseason Game 1: Time, TV Channel, Live stream, how to watch

It's finally here.

Hockey season is back, and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals are finally set to take the ice as a team for the first time since defeating the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

While the banner-raising ceremony is still a month away, the Capitals are finally back in action, heading to Boston for their preseason opener against the Bruins.

The Bruins are one of the four teams the Capitals will face in preseason play, along with the Canadiens, Hurricanes, and Blues.

Following Sunday's preseason game, both the Capitals and Bruins will travel to Washington, D.C. for a return game on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The Bruins will then return to the nation's capital early next month o take on the Caps in the first game of the 2018-19 NHL regular season. But first, it;s time to get back on the ice for Game 1 of the seven-game preseason schedule.

CAPITALS-BRUINS PRESEASON GAME 1: HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

When: Sunday, September 16, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals-Bruins preseason game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. (NBC Sports Washington channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals-Bruins preseason on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page.

Radio: Caps Radio 24/7

CAPITALS-BRUINS PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 PM: Capitals at Bruins Preseason (NBCSW/NBCSW+)

3:30 PM: Caps Postgame Live (NBCSW/NBCSW+)



In the event Caps Postgame Live runs late, it will move to NBC Sports Washington Plus at 4:00 p.m. for Redskins Postgame Live.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS: