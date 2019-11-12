Capitals' victory celebration halted as a win suddenly turns into a loss

WASHINGTON - The Capitals bounced up and down in celebration. They yelled. They screamed. They lost.

Call it the win that wasn't. Washington stole two points from the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night at Capital One Arena when T.J. Oshie scored in overtime. The up-and-down first two periods, all those big saves from Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta, a 3-0 deficit, all erased as the crowd roared and the players exalted.

But old baseball writers have a term for what happened next: "Or so it seemed."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's the perfect phrase to describe a story that's been written and now has to be deleted: You're on deadline. One team is about to close out a win. Just waiting to hit send on the story. Then someone walks and then there's a bloop hit and, oh my god did the third baseman just throw the ball into left field? Suddenly what seemed certain no longer is. Time to rewrite.

That's where the Capitals were when Oshie's apparent game-winner was overturned on replay. Teammate Lars Eller had actually slipped and entered the offensive zone too soon. The play was deemed offside.

"A bit of a buzzkill there," Capitals forward Tom Wilson said.

Somewhere, a guy sprinted from his seat after Oshie's goal and was halfway to the Metro before they announced the goal didn't count. Hopefully he finds out what happened. If not, then he's going to be confused when the ticker says it was a 4-3 shootout loss.

"Like coming back from the dead," said Arizona coach Rick Tocchet.

Story continues

Dmitry Orlov knocked Coyotes winger Clayton Keller off the puck a little over two minutes into 3-on-3 overtime. Orlov found Oshie streaking toward the middle of the ice, he gave it to Eller, who lost his balance, but pulled up inside the blueline when the linesman ruled he was onside and passed to Oshie.

Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, one of the NHL's best skaters, had no chance after an Oshie head fake. Neither did Raanta. Oshie went down to one knee in the slot and ripped the shot home. The crowd exploded. The Capitals poured off the bench to celebrate. The Coyotes skated off the ice. Washington had won.

Or so it seemed. The Coyotes coaching staff started looking at the play on the tablets kept on the bench. Players started pointing up at the scoreboard, which was replaying the goal. Then the officials made their way over to the scorers' box and referee Jake Brenk held out his hand. Linesman Darren Gibbs put the headset on to talk with the video review officials in Toronto. The Capitals figured their work might not be done.

After a review that took almost four minutes, officials in Toronto decided Eller really was offsides. Halt the celebration. The game wasn't over yet. It would be only after Arizona won in the shootout. The Capitals would settle for one hard-earned point, instead of two and that was probably a just result.

"That was unfortunate, because it was a great move and it's a goal. But T.J. is pretty on top of things," Capitals coach Todd Reirden said. "He had a strong feeling it was gonna be offside."

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

Capitals' victory celebration halted as a win suddenly turns into a loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington