Capitals troll David Pastrnak after Tom Wilson's goal vs. Bruins

David Pastrnak's odd tweet about Tom Wilson from a couple of weeks ago came back to bite him on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins star confused his followers when he randomly tweeted, "In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league." He later explained that the tweet was the result of losing a bet against Wilson.

As funny as it was at the time, Pastrnak and B's fans weren't laughing on Sunday. Wilson scored Washington's second goal against the Bruins, and the Capitals' Twitter account just couldn't help itself:





Pastrnak may want to avoid making bets with Wilson from now on.

As a result of their 2-1 loss to the Capitals, the Bruins will begin their 2020 Stanley Cup run with a first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Washington will face the New York Islanders.

