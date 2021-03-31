Capitals' Tom Wilson freaks out at Rangers bench after empty netter seals loss

It wasn't exactly "Full Tom Wilson" experience, but we got awfully close when the controversial Capitals forward went a little nuts on Tuesday.

Wilson's primary prey on this fateful night was Rangers blueliner Ryan Lindgren, who innocently — so he thought — assisted on Pavel Buchnevich's empty-netter late in the final frame of New York's 5-2 win, before skating toward his bench for a some casual post-goal fly-by celly action.

Tom Wilson was big mad. 😬 pic.twitter.com/01LSGMtCDU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2021

The Ranger blueliner, however, couldn't get within an arm's length of a trusty, bench-riding teammate before Wilson treated him to a little NYC hospitality with a good old-fashioned mugging.

Wilson gets a stick up on buddy's elbow to get his attention, before Lindgren gets spun around 180 degrees and swatted at ferociously by Wilson's big, goofy (also see: terrifying) right mitt.

#AllCaps Tom Wilson gets a 2 min Unsportsmanlike Conduct and a 10 min Game Misconduct with 34.9 seconds remaining in the game. #NYR pic.twitter.com/INHacWYjRN — Hockey Hound (@HockeyHoundShow) March 31, 2021

Then the Capitals spark plug really went in.

Caps chirping after that 5th goal pic.twitter.com/F8GuAfhX6v — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) March 31, 2021

Story continues

The spectacle continued with an overmatched official seatbelting No. 43 and hanging on for dear life as Wilson flails his arms away and flaps his jaw vigorously at the the Rangers bench. He capped his outburst by taking the liney for a big twirl and refocusing his sights on No. 55 again.

Not exactly sure if much went on between the two — verbal or otherwise — leading up to this end-of-game clash, but Wilson was clearly extremely thirsty for an altercation for one (probably ridiculous) reason or another.

Wilson was playing in his fifth contest since returning from a seven-game suspension for a "predatory" hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo earlier this month. It was the fifth suspension of Wilson's eventful career.

More coverage from Yahoo Sports