Capitals star says finger 'kinda fell off' during Stanley Cup Finals – but he didn't miss any time

Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik says a part of his pinky “kinda fell off” during the Stanley Cup finals. (AP Photo)

Washington Capitals star and newly minted Stanley Cup champion Brooks Orpik had part of his pinky finger sliced off during the Stanley Cup Finals, but never doubted he would get back into the game as soon as it was reattached.

While discussing a different hand injury, Orpik nonchalantly added that his pinky “kinda fell off,” but that the medical staff did a great job putting him back together so that he could get back into the game.

Orpik on his finger: “It kinda fell off.” Also, an unrelated hand injury he suffered in the Columbus series might require surgery. Hockey players, man. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HoxTlCNvDP — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️ (@TarikNBCS) June 13, 2018





“It probably looked worse than it was,” Orpik added. Casual.

The injury occurred near the end of Game 2 in Las Vegas, when the Knights’ Erik Haula slashed him. Despite the gory outcome, Haula only received a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct.

It’s no secret that hockey players are tough, but Brooks Orpik showed just how far a player will go for a Stanley Cup title.

