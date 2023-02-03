Capitals sign Dylan Strome to five-year contract extension

Dylan Strome has 11 goals and 36 points in 52 games so far this season, his first with the Capitals. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)

After going unqualified last offseason, Dylan Strome has finally found a long-term home, coming to terms with the Washington Capitals on a five-year, $25-million extension Friday morning.

Strome, whose one-year contract would have expired with RFA status and arbitration rights, has been a significant addition this year for the Capitals. He has 11 goals and 36 points in 52 games thus far, and his 36 points rank third amongst all Capitals skaters, behind only Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The centerman has primarily lined up beside Ovechkin, serving as the sniper’s go-to puck distributor and notably picking up the primary assist on the veteran's record-tying 801st career goal.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023

"Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a press release. "We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position."

Dylan Strome, signed to a 5x$5M extension by WSH, is a second line playmaking centre with a fairly well-rounded game. Not a very fast skater and as a result draws very few penalties. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/m9m1HzpiJk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 3, 2023

Strome’s path to a long-term extension with Washington has been anything but straightforward. Initially drafted third overall in 2015 by the Arizona Coyotes — sandwiched directly between the selections of NHL stars Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner — Strome never found his legs with the Desert Dogs, struggling to stick largely due to skating concerns.

Eventually, after an underwhelming start to his 2018-19 season, his fourth with the Coyotes organization, the Mississauga native was dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks. Strome did initially find success as a third wheel alongside Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, however, he struggled to maintain his production, eventually failing to earn a qualifying offer last offseason.

Now, at 25 years old, Strome seems to have found a place he feels comfortable, earning an important role with a Washington club fighting for a playoff spot.

“When you’re playing with really talented players, it’s a lot of fun,” Strome said earlier this season of his hopes to remain with the club long term. “It’s a great group of guys, very veteran oriented, but I’ve just tried to help out the best I can and it’s been good.”

