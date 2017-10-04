Capitals sign Alex Chiasson for cheap

The Washington Capitals added some veteran forward depth on Wednesday, upgrading Alex Chiasson’s tryout to a one-year, $600K deal.

(That’s official from the team. Hurray to cutting down on needless salary mysteries.)

Chiasson, 27, boasts 320 regular-season games and 14 postseason contests of NHL experience. The Dallas Stars selected him with the 38th pick of the 2009 draft.

After a rough 2015-16 season with the Ottawa Senators, Chiasson scored 12 goals and 24 points in 81 games with the Calgary Flames in 2016-17. He was unable to score in four playoff games.

The general rap for Chiasson is probably “inoffensive.”

Chiasson (1yr with caps for small money) is an ordinary sort of fourth liner. pic.twitter.com/S1Q883AVAF — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 4, 2017





The only area where this might be offensive in that Chiasson could take shifts and opportunities from younger players who, while possibly being rawer, might have higher ceilings for Washington.

Those are the types of questions that might make a generally nondescript addition a little less savory.



