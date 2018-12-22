Capitals at Senators: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Capitals (21-10-3) look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators (15-17-4) on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The Caps have won six of their last seven games and will be looking for Alex Ovechkin to once again carry the load. The Washington captain saw his career-high 14-game points streak come to an end against the Penguins, and failed to record a point on Friday against the Sabres. Nonetheless, Ovechkin is red-hot in the month of December, having scored ten goals and dishing out two assists.

CAPITALS at SENATORS: HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators, Game 30 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario

When: Saturday, December 22, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals vs. Senators will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus. (NBC Sports Washington channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals take on the Senators on the new MyTeams by NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan

CAPITALS at SENATORS: TV SCHEDULE

6:30 PM: Caps FaceOff Live

7:00 PM: Caps Pregame Live

7:30 PM: Capitals vs. Senators (LIVE)

10:00 PM: Caps Postgame Live

10:30 PM: Caps Overtime Live









CAPITALS at SENATORS: INJURY REPORT

Capitals: D Brooks Orpik (IR, Knee), D Christian Djoos (IR, Lower body)

Senators: F Matt Duchene (Day-to-Day, groin)

CAPITALS at SENATORS SERIES HISTORY

Number of all-time Meetings: 98 (93 regular-season, 5 playoffs)

All-time record: Capitals lead 51-42-5

Last Meeting: 3-2 Capitals on 2/27/18

Last 10 Regular-Season Games: Capitals lead 8-2