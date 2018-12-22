Capitals at Senators: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
The Capitals (21-10-3) look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators (15-17-4) on Saturday, Dec. 22.
The Caps have won six of their last seven games and will be looking for Alex Ovechkin to once again carry the load. The Washington captain saw his career-high 14-game points streak come to an end against the Penguins, and failed to record a point on Friday against the Sabres. Nonetheless, Ovechkin is red-hot in the month of December, having scored ten goals and dishing out two assists.
CAPITALS at SENATORS: HOW TO WATCH
What: Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators, Game 30 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season
Where: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario
When: Saturday, December 22
TV Channel: Capitals vs. Senators will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus. (NBC Sports Washington channel Finder)
Live Stream: You can watch the Capitals take on the Senators on the new MyTeams by NBC Sports App.
Radio: Caps Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan
CAPITALS at SENATORS: TV SCHEDULE
6:30 PM: Caps FaceOff Live
7:00 PM: Caps Pregame Live
7:30 PM: Capitals vs. Senators (LIVE)
10:00 PM: Caps Postgame Live
10:30 PM: Caps Overtime Live
CAPITALS at SENATORS: INJURY REPORT
Capitals: D Brooks Orpik (IR, Knee), D Christian Djoos (IR, Lower body)
Senators: F Matt Duchene (Day-to-Day, groin)
CAPITALS at SENATORS SERIES HISTORY
Number of all-time Meetings: 98 (93 regular-season, 5 playoffs)
All-time record: Capitals lead 51-42-5
Last Meeting: 3-2 Capitals on 2/27/18
Last 10 Regular-Season Games: Capitals lead 8-2