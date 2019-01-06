Capitals at Red Wings: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Capitals (24-12) are on a three-game losing streak, a streak the team has not encountered since losing Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. History repeats itself, however, and with the Capitals then snapping that three-game losing streak and going on to winning the Stanley Cup, we know they'll bounce back.

Despite the three-game losing streak, the Capitals still sit atop the Metropolitan Division. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins are not far behind having won their past eight games in a row.

The Detroit Red Wings (16-20) just snapped their own three-game losing streak with an overtime victory over Nashville Friday night. They'll look to keep the wins rolling in Detroit for their rematch against the Capitals who won their last meeting with the Wings 6-2 in December. Three of those goals were Alex Ovechkin's.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday night's game, which takes place at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

CAPITALS at RED WINGS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings, Game 40 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

When: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Capitals at Red Wings game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington.

Live Stream: You can live stream Capitals at Red Wings on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps 24/7 Radio, 106.7 The Fan FM

CAPITALS at RED WINGS TV SCHEDULE



4:30 PM: Caps Pregame Live (NBC Sports Washington)

5:00 PM: Capitals at Red Wings (NBC Sports Washington)

7:30 PM: Caps Postgame Live (NBC Sports Washington)







NBC Sports Washington Channel Finder and TV Listings

CAPITALS at RED WINGS INJURY REPORT:

Capitals: Matt Niskanen (Undisclosed, day-to-day), Christian Djoos (Lower body, Injured Reserve)

Red Wings: Evgeny Svechnikov (Knee, day-to-day), Henrik Zetterberg (Back, indefinitely), Danny DeKeyser (Hand, indefinitely), Mike Green (Lower body, day-to-day), Trevor Daley (Foot, indefinitely).

CAPITALS at RED WINGS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals (10 G, 34 A): Backstrom has had an impressive season so far, netting his 600th career assist earlier this season. With 34 assists so far this year, Backstrom has shown no signs of slowing down.

Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings (18 G, 22 A): The 22-year old has already smashed his career goals and assists record from previous seasons and snapped the Red Wings' three-game losing streak with an overtime snipe against the Predators Friday night. The Caps will need to up their defense against Larkin.

CAPITALS vs. RED WINGS SERIES HISTORY

Number of all-time Meetings: 118

All-time record: Capitals lead 52-45-5 (16 ties)

Last Meeting: Capitals won 6-2 at home Dec. 11, 2018.

Last 10 Regular Season Games: Capitals lead 9-1-1

