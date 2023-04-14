Capitals, Peter Laviolette mutually agree to part ways

Peter Laviolette is out as head coach of the Capitals after three seasons at the helm. (Reuters)

The Washington Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday.

Laviolette joined the Capitals in the 2020-21 season, taking over for Todd Reirden. The 58-year-old is coming off Washington's worst season since 2006-07. Laviolette's contract was set to expire on June 30.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," said MacLellan. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

More to come.