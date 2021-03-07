Ovechkin defends Tom Wilson after 7-game suspension: 'It's kind of a joke'

The hockey world reached the consensus that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's jarring hit to the head of Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was extremely dangerous and warranted sanction from the NHL Department of Player Safety. Alexander Ovechkin may be the lone dissenting voice, coming to his teammate's defense Sunday.

Wilson was suspended for seven games Saturday after his hit landed Carlo in the hospital. Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday but will be out of action indefinitely, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed.

"We'll see what's going to happen after tonight's game, but overall, if we're going to get two points, it's going to be a very good road trip."



Alex Ovechkin speaks with the media after morning skate.#CapsFlyers | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Bb2cKg5Dne — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 7, 2021

"Well, first of all, no one wants to hurt (a) player and do a dirty hit but I think it's kind of (a) joke, because we were talking to refs after the first period and I don't think it even was (a two-minute penalty), it was a hard hit," Ovechkin said Sunday.

"When you play hockey, you have to be ready for that, and you have to know who's on the ice."

It's not altogether surprising that Ovechkin would come to the defense of his teammate, but it's an indefensible play, as all angles show that Wilson had no intention of going for the puck as Carlo found himself trapped along the boards. Wilson hasn't exact earned the benefit of the doubt either, as this is his fifth suspension of his career.

It's been an eventful series for Ovechkin, who made headlines after spearing Bruins rookie Trent Frederic in the groin Wednesday, previously declining to fight him. Ovechkin was fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Below is the Wilson's hit on Carlo. Although we don't advise watching it numerous times, perhaps Ovechkin would've changed his mind if he saw it again.

Tom Wilson hits Brandon Carlo up high.



Carlo needs help getting off the ice. pic.twitter.com/RgACye1H7l — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2021

