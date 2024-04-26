Capitals offer fan experiences ahead of playoff game 3

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers kicks off Friday night.

The Caps are back for their first home game of the playoffs and have brought a lot of excitement before the big game.

Fans will get free rally towels and light sticks to cheer on the Caps; many still have a chance to watch the Caps in action at three home games throughout the series.

Games 3, 4 and 6 against the New York Rangers still have a limited number of tickets available.

NFL Draft 2024: Comprehensive D.C. area prospects list

Before the game, fans can also enjoy a pre-game concert with the local band “Junk Food” starting at 5 p.m.

The team is also inviting fans to District E for a pre-game Block Party featuring the party band Hijynx at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fans can also grab new gear such as special pucks and t-shirts made specifically for the game.

The arena is also featuring new food items for the game, including a Capital Sundae or DC Flammin’ Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich – which are only available at the game.

“We try to do stuff different every year whenever the Caps make the playoffs and hopefully they do it every year and then each round we’ll do a different featured item,” said Capital One Arena Executive Chef Steve Haugie.

All three Capital One Cafes in Anacostia, Chinatown and Georgetown are also giving out free LED bracelets for fans to show off their pride.

The Capital One Arena Team store is also giving out free lawn signs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.