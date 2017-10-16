Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom named one of NHL's 3 stars for standout week

The Caps' center put up crazy good numbers in last week's four games.

Nicklas Backstrom has been the Capitals' best player so far this season, according to coach Barry Trotz. And he was recognized for his play on Monday when the NHL named him third star of the week.

No one had more points over the past week than the Caps' star center, who racked up three goals and six assists in four games.

Trotz praised Backstrom for his point production - and his play on the other side of the puck.

"He's been really good," Trotz said. "Nick has been all business. He's playing very well. He's been our best player, no question, with balance in his game. Nick's balance in his game is really good-on my soap box again-and that's what makes him one of the best two-way centermen in the National Hockey League. "

Last season, Backstrom didn't get his third goal until the 16th game (en route to a 23-goal campaign). In six games this season, the 29-year-old has three goals and eight helpers.

First star of the week was Winnipeg winger Nikolaj Ehlers (five goals, two assists), while Toronto center Auston Matthews (four goals, including two OT winners) received second star honors.

On Tuesday at Capital One Arena, it'll be second star versus third star as Matthews and the Leafs take on on Backstrom's Caps.

