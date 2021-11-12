Capitals maul Zach Fucale in locker room after his debut shutout

Caps maul Fucale in locker room after debut shutout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When you stop all 21 shots you face in your NHL debut and your team picks up a win on the road, you celebrate. Hard. It’s what you do.

That’s exactly what 26-year-old Zach Fucale did on Thursday night, as he and the Washington Capitals stomped into the Motor City and walked way 2-0 victors over the Detroit Red Wings. Fucale became the first goalie in Capitals franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut. His teammates celebrated accordingly:

an epic accomplishment deserves an epic celebration pic.twitter.com/0q4QuV8sWs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021

Fucale’s road to the pros has been long and grueling. Since the 2015-16 season, the netminder has spent time with 10 different minor league teams, eventually ending up on the Hershey Bears of the AHL and now the Washington Capitals. He took appraisal of the moment immediately after the final whistle.

“This is one of the greatest moments so far in my hockey career,” Fucale said in a postgame interview with NBC Sports Washington on Caps Postgame Live. “What a great defensive game everybody played today. I’m a little bit speechless, guys, I’m sorry. This is happening pretty quickly right now.”

His family was in the audience for the big moment, one they surely will never forget.

What a moment for @Fucale31!



And you know Ovi saved the game puck for him 😊 pic.twitter.com/R773an6aFK — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 12, 2021

The Fucale name is now etched into the hockey history books, as Zach’s shutout elevated Washington to two points on the road in Detroit. The win placed them at second place in the Metropolitan Division with 18 points and a record of 7-2-4.