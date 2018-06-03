Capitals' Matt Niskanen, T.J. Oshie take subway to arena before Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

Capitals fans on their way watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final had a close encounter with two of the team’s players. (AP)

Before delivering the home crowd a dominant win over the Vegas Golden Knights, a couple of Capitals players gave some fans a thrill on Washington D.C.’s Metro red-line Saturday.

Fans spotted Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie riding the city’s subway on their way to Capital One Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. And they were stoked.





One of those excited fans talked to The Washington Post about her encounter.

“I noticed these two very tall gentlemen in suits,” Dana Ziegler told The Post. “I looked over at them because I saw how tall they were, and I did a triple take. I couldn’t believe it. I said to my husband, ‘I think that’s T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen. What are they doing on the Metro?'”

“All the fans were very cool about it. They didn’t go and crowd them too much, but there were a lot of well wishes.”

The Post speculated that the pair may have chosen to ride the Metro due to street closures around the arena. Whatever the reason, it seems like a cool experience for players and fans alike as the city seeks its first championship in a major pro sport since the 1991 Redskins.

